Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month. Galchenyuk tweeted a letter apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed following a July 9 traffic stop. A Scottsdale Police Department report said Galchenyuk resisted arrest and threatened the officers’ families en route to jail. The Coyotes terminated Galchenyuk’s contract after his arrest, less than two weeks after he signed a one-year free agent contract with the team.