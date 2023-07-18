Giants beats Reds 4-2 and 11-10, extend winning streak to 7 and Reds’ skid to 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Casey Schmitt drew a bases-loaded walk that forced home the go-ahead run in a three-run seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-10 for a seven-game winning streak. San Francisco began the evening by winning the completion of Monday’s suspended game 4-2 behind Joc Pederson’s tiebreaking, 10th-inning double. Cincinnati has lost six straight, matching its season high. Wilmer Flores homered twice off Luke Weaver, a solo drive in the first and a three-run homer in the third that tied the score 4-4. Flores had three home runs in the two games.

