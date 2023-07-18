Here we go again: Broncos undergo yet another reset with Sean Payton trying to rescue Russell Wilson

Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it’s in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. His task is to replicate the success he had with Drew Brees in New Orleans by resurrecting Russell Wilson’s career. Wilson is coming off his worst season and Payton will lean heavily on the ground game to take pressure off Wilson. Javonte Williams says his surgically repaired knee is good to go, but until he’s ready to carry the load the Broncos will turn to free agent running back Samaje Perine.

