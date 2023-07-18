Hornets’ Miles Bridges apologizes for ‘pain and embarrassment’ from domestic violence investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season. Bridges spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since signing a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets. He vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community. He pleaded no contest in November to a felony charge that stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. The 25-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation.

