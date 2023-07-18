IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions. The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions. These include qualifying events for the Paris Games which opens July 26 next year. Bach previously said the IOC can take its own final decision “at the appropriate time.” Now he says the IOC’s role is “more to monitor the situation on the field of play whether the rules are respected.”