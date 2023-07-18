Jason Heyward hits a 3-run homer as the Dodgers rout the Orioles 10-3 for 8th win in 9 games
By PATRICK STEVENS
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers routed the Baltimore Orioles 10-3. Michael Grove won his second outing in a row for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who picked up their eighth victory in nine games. Aaron Hicks drove in two runs for Baltimore, which has lost on back-to-back nights to Los Angeles after entering the series on an eight-game winning streak. The Orioles will seek to avoid being swept for the first time this season on Wednesday. Tyler Wells took the loss, allowing five runs in two innings.