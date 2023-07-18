Jordi Alba to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami. The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS’s Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the move Tuesday, adding that he expected the signing to be official by the end of the day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.