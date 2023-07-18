Josh Naylor’s 2 home runs and 6 RBIs lead Guardians to 10-1 rout of Pirates and Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Naylor homered twice, including a three-run shot that keyed a five-run first inning against All-Star Mitch Keller, and drove in six runs and the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Naylor’s first homer gave the Guardians a 4-0 lead with none out in the first inning after Keller had thrown just seven pitches. Keller was making his first appearance since pitching one inning in last week’s All-Star Game in Seattle. In the ninth, Naylor connected again for a two-run blast, his 15th of the season, off Yohan Ramirez.

