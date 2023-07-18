Juan Soto hits 2-run homer, Joe Musgrove wins 8th straight decision as Padres beat Blue Jays 9-1

TORONTO (AP) — Juan Soto hit a two-run homer, Joe Musgrove pitched six sharp innings to win his eighth straight decision and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1. Manny Machado, Gary Sánchez and Trent Grisham each hit solo homers for the Padres, who ended a three-game skid. Musgrove allowed one run and five hits. He walked one and struck out seven. Toronto came in having won four straight and eight of nine. The Blue Jays lost for the first time since Detroit beat them 2-0 with a combined no-hitter on July 8.

