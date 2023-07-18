Lyon’s American owner John Textor hits back after French soccer watchdog limits transfer business

PARIS (AP) — Lyon owner John Textor has attacked a decision by French football’s financial watchdog to monitor the club’s transfer activities this season. The American businessman made clear his frustration in a “Welcome to France” message that he posted on his website. Textor said the club took note of the French Football Federation’s confirmation on Tuesday of the initial opinion delivered by the DNCG watchdog. Lyon will be authorized to hire new players but its moves on the market will be limited under “a framework for wage costs and transfer indemnities.” That will likely hamper its summer recruiting.

