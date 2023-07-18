MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks Messi, Leagues Cup on eve of All-Star Game

WASHINGTON (AP) — MLS Commissioner Don Garber figures Lionel Messi’s arrival is just the start of an exciting few years for soccer in North America. The United States, Mexico and Canada are hosting the World Cup in 2026. Before that, the 2024 Copa America and 2025 Club World Cup come to the U.S. Garber called Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami a transformational moment at a news conference in Washington on the eve of the MLS All-Star game. A team of MLS All-Stars faces Arsenal on Wednesday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.