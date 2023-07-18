Nathan Eovaldi pitches 6 scoreless innings as Rangers beat Rays 5-3 for fifth win in a row

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. Marcus Semien and Corey Seager homered for the Rangers. They have won five in a row since the All-Star break to match their season-best winning streak. Will Smith worked a perfect ninth for his 17th save in 19 chances. Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe went deep for the 60-38 Rays. They still have the AL’s best record despite losing their last three games, and 10 of 13 overall.

