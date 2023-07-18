Noda and Bleday homer in 2nd, A’s beat Red Sox 3-0 to end 8-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday homered in the second inning and the Oakland Athletics ended an eight-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. The Athletics were much sharper a day after striking out a season-high 18 times while being held to one hit or fewer for the third time this season in a 7-0 loss to the Red Sox. Noda homered off Boston starter Joe Jacques (1-1) leading off the second. After Aledmys Díaz reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error by shortstop Yu Chang, Bleday hit his sixth homer. Luis Medina (3-7) allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings for his first win since June 10.

