Ohtani’s RBI triple, Moniak’s big night propel Angels past slumping Yankees, 5-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees. Moniak had three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels, who have won three of four after a six-game skid. Gleyber Torres’ third-inning homer was New York’s only hit until Anthony Volpe’s one-out single finally chased Sandoval. Ohtani’s career-best streak of three straight games with a homer ended, but the two-way superstar and major league homers leader delivered his major league-leading seventh triple in the fifth.

