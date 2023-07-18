Packers enter camp preparing for start of new era with Jordan Love taking over at QB

The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era as they adjust to the absence of four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers following his trade to the New York Jets. The Packers have scheduled two separate sessions of joint practices to give new starting quarterback Jordan Love more opportunities to work with his young receiving group before the season begins. The Packers will have joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots before their exhibition games with both teams. Love is a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, who has made one career start.

