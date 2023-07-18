Padres cut veteran INF Odor, activate C Campusano before game at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Infielder Rougned Odor was cut by the struggling San Diego Padres. who activated catcher Luis Campusano from the 60-day injured list before a game at Toronto. San Diego selected the contract of outfielder Taylor Kohlwey from Triple- El Paso and recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from the Chihuahuas. Catcher Austin Nola and utilityman Brandon Dixon were optioned to Triple-A, and right-hander Reiss Knehr was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day IL. Odor has been a target of fan ire in Toronto since punching then-Blue Jays slugger José Bautista in a game at Texas in May 2016, sparking a benches-clearing brawl.

