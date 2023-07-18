Marcus Rashford commits to 5 more years at Man United after most prolific season of career

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford has committed himself to five more years at Manchester United after the most prolific season of his career. The England forward ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford through to 2028. Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season. His form helped fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit in November. Rashford was a key part of a United team which qualified for the Champions League and won the English League Cup. He says “there is still a lot more to achieve” at United.

