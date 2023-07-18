Rhyne Howard helps Dream extend their winning streak to seven games

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 to extend their winning streak to seven games. Howard made Atlanta’s first field goal in over seven minutes to extend their lead to 72-68 with 2:44 left. It started a 10-0 run that also included Howard’s three-point play to make it 78-68. Howard also set a WNBA record with her 18th consecutive game of making two or more 3-pointers. AD Durr, who had a combined 14 points over her last five games, scored all 13 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (12-8), which has its longest winning streak since the 2018 season. Allisha Gray added 12 points and six assists.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.