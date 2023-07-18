Rookie coach Zach Arnett will keep physicality and tenacity at Mississippi State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zach Arnett is the lone rookie among the Southeastern Conference’s 14 head coaches. He’s also the youngest at 36 along with being the first of Hispanic descent in the league’s history. He’s been around the league long enough to know Tuesday that he broke the standard set by his former boss and predecessor at Mississippi State. Arnett wore a tie to talk to reporters. He also used a lot more than the seven words Mike Leach used in his opening remarks a year ago at SEC media days. Arnett says he’s sure he’s disappointed Leach a little bit. Arnett did his best to keep his comments short in honor of Leach.

