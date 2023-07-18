Saints draftees Miller, Saldiveri deemed unfit to practice as camp approaches

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says third-round draft choice Kendre Miller and fourth-round draft choice Nick Saldiveri are among a handful of players the club has placed on injury lists with a week left before the opening of training camp. Miller is a running back who rushed for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns for TCU last season. He’s been placed on New Orleans’ non-football injury list along with rookie receivers Shaq Davis and A.T. Perry. Saldiveri is an offensive lineman out of Old Dominion. He’s joined by rookie defensive back Anthony Johnson on the Saints’ physically unable to perform list. The Saints’ opening practice of training camp is scheduled for July 26.

