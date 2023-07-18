Seiya Suzuki has homer, 4 hits as Cubs pour it on late to rout Nationals 17-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered and drove in three runs on a four-hit night, and the Chicago Cubs poured it on in the late innings to beat the Washington Nationals 17-3. Patrick Wisdom hit his team-leading 17th homer in the seventh inning to put the Cubs ahead 4-3, and Chicago went on to score five more runs in the seventh and eight in the eighth. Miguel Amaya and Michael Tauchman each drove in three runs for the Cubs, who finished with 20 hits. The Cubs sent 13 men to the plate in the eighth. Nico Hoerner had two RBI singles in the frame. Michael Fulmer got the win in relief.

