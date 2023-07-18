Swimmers remain convinced that shaving down is a key to fast times

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Through all the suit improvements and advancements in training techniques, there is one time-honored — and sometimes painful — tradition that swimmers cling to before every big meet. Shaving down. There is scant scientific evidence that razoring off every bit of exposed hair actually produces faster times. But good luck finding anyone who says the sleek look is not every bit as important as goggles, tight-fitting caps and snug swimsuits. Swimmers and coaches alike are convinced that one must take a razor to their bodies if they want to go fast.

