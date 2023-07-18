Skip to Content
AP National Sports

The Ravens enter training camp with the same star quarterback and a new offensive coordinator

KTVZ
By
Published 9:17 AM

By The Associated Press

Lamar Jackson is back with the Ravens on a long-term contract. So the uncertainty that hovered over the team entering camp last year is gone. Baltimore also tried to upgrade his receiving targets by adding Odell Beckham Jr. and first-round draft pick Zay Flowers. New offensive coordinator Todd Monken replaced Greg Roman after the offense struggled last season. The Ravens were strong defensively in 2022 under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, and now they have linebacker Roquan Smith for a full season.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content