Tobi Amusan, women’s record holder in 100 hurdles, charged with missing 3 drug tests

World-record hurdler Tobi Amusan says she has been charged with an anti-doping rules violation for missing three drug tests in the span of 12 months. The Nigerian posted the news on her Instagram account and said she would fight the charges. At world championships in Oregon last year, Amusan stunned a still-arriving crowd by setting the world record with a time of 12.12 seconds in the semifinals of the 100-meter hurdles. She came back about 90 minutes later to win the gold medal in 12.06, but that time did not go into the record books because it was wind-aided. Missing three doping tests can result in a two-year ban, though exceptions can be made for different circumstances.

