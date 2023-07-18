Top overall draft pick Paul Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus. The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021. Skenes helped LSU to this year’s NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series after going 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3. innings.

