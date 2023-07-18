Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggles in opening round of Palermo Open

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina struggled at times before beating Martina Trevisan in the opening round of the Palermo Open. Kasatkina prevailed 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-0 and restricted her Italian opponent to just seven points in the deciding set. She will next face Russian compatriot Tatian Prozorova, who beat Nigina Abduraimova 6-3, 6-4. Third-seeded Mayar Sherif of Egypt had a comeback 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory over Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain. Sherif will play Sofya Lansere in the second round despite her opponent losing in the qualifiers.

