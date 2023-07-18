Top-ranked Scheffler looks to turn consistent play into a second major title at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler knows the prevailing view of him is that he is “a touch boring,” emotionless and the epitome of consistency while mopping up earnings of $40 million in fewer than four full seasons on the PGA Tour. What the world’s top-ranked golfer really wants to be known as by the end of this week at the British Open at Royal Liverpool is a multiple major winner. He has one major title to his name as it stands. That was from the Masters last year at the end of a streak of four wins in six starts that catapulted a happy-go-lucky guy from Texas to the No. 1 ranking in a rush.

