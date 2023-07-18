Vingegaard closer to Tour victory after sensational time trial extends lead to nearly 2 minutes

COMBLOUX, France (AP) — Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory. A sensational time trial from Vingegaard on Tuesday saw the overall leader extend his advantage over two-time winner Tadej Pogačar to nearly two minutes with five stages remaining. That includes Sunday’s largely ceremonial procession to Paris. Vingegaard started the day only 10 seconds ahead of Pogačar after little could separate the duo in a fascinating duel over the last two weeks. But in a direct head-to-head battle, Vingegaard was in a class of his own. The Danish cyclist finished the 22.4-kilometer (14-mile) hilly route from Passy to Combloux 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogačar. The 26-year-old Vingegaard leads Pogačar by 1:48 overall.

