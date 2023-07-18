Skip to Content
Visa re-ups sponsorship with US Soccer, equal investment in women

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years. As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, Visa again vowed that 50% of investment will go towards programs surrounding the U.S. women’s national team and women’s soccer initiatives. The deal ensures Visa’s involvement in the SheBelieves Cup international tournament in the United States each year. The financial services company is the tournament’s presenting sponsor.

