Australia and Mexico to meet in a soccer friendly in Dallas in September

SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer Australia says the Socceroos will play Mexico in an international friendly in Dallas during the men’s international window in September. That match at AT&T Stadium and friendlies against England and New Zealand in October will help the Australians prepare for the Asian Cup and for 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November. Soccer Australia says the Socceroos’ match against Mexico is part of the MexTour 20th Anniversary celebrations which will see Mexico also play matches against Germany, Ghana and Uzbekistan.

