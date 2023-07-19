Skip to Content
Benjamin Mendy signs 2-year deal with Lorient after being cleared of rape

LORIENT, France (AP) — World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy has signed a two-year deal with French soccer club Lorient only days after the France international was found not guilty at a retrial of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another. The 29-year-old Mendy left Manchester City last month after his contract expired. He had not played for the Champions League winners since 2021. The France left back was cleared of attempting to rape a woman at his home in October 2018. He was also found not guilty of the rape of a second woman two years later also at his home address.

