Bills and Raccuia part ways months after top executive finishes stadium negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with Ron Raccuia a few months after the franchise’s top executive completed negotiations to build a new stadium. Owner Terry Pegula cited a monthslong evaluation of the team’s business side in determining a need to revamp and improve the Bills’ structure. Pegula is also taking over the role of team president, which was previously held by his wife. Kim Pegula has been away from the team because of health issues. John Roth will assume Raccuia’s titles as the team’s executive vice president and COO.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.