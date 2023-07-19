Cancer survivors Liam Hendriks and Carlos Carrasco team up to host pediatric patients at Citi Field
NEW YORK (AP) — Even though they’re in opposing dugouts this week, New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco and Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks are members of the same inspiring club. Fellow cancer survivors, they teamed up to host pediatric cancer patients from Cohen Children’s Medical Center at Citi Field as part of Carrasco’s program called Cookie’s Kids. The kids were shown around the ballpark and given access to normally off-limits areas such as the dugout and bullpen. They met with Hendriks and Carrasco to hear their encouraging stories of beating cancer. The children received lunch, giveaways and tickets to a future Mets game.