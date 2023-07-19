Castren, Tan shoot 64 in alternate-shot play to lead LPGA Tour team event in Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Wednesday to take the first-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event. Castren, from Finland, and Tan, from Malaysia, birdied the final two holes and four of the last six at Midland Country Club. They had a bogey-free round. Celine Boutier and Yuka Saso were a stroke back with the teams of Celine Borge-Polly Mack and Paula Reto-Amelia Lewis. Swedes Linnea Strom and Linnea Johansson were at 66 with the Chinese duo of Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu.

