Choi, Triolo spark comeback from 4-run deficit, Pirates top Guardians 7-5 to stop 5-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo hit two-run singles in a five-run seventh inning helped by an overturned call, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 and stop a five-game losing streak. Pittsburgh trailed 4-0 in the fifth before Nick Gonzales’ run-scoring single and Jake Suwinski’s RBI double against Aaron Civale. The seventh was extended when a video review determined Bryan Reynolds beat the throw to first, avoiding an inning=ending double play. Choi and Triolo followed

