Cleveland Browns release defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey following spate of off-field problems
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by the Cleveland Browns after police opened an investigation into him being involved in a robbery. The team made the move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey’s troubled tenure with the Browns. He was selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma. A Cleveland police spokeswoman said its law department is processing a report on Winfrey and he is listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” The 22-year-old Winfrey was previously arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating in Texas. The charge was dropped after Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program.