Contreras’ 7th-inning double leads Brewers over Phillies 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 for the fifth win in six games. Contreras had three hits and two RBIs for the NL Central leaders, and Blake Perkins also drove in two runs. Five of Milwaukee’s 10 hits were doubles. Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies, whose four-game winning streak was stopped. Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero, Joey Payamps and Devin Williams each pitched an inning of scoreless relief,

