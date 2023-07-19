Declan Rice comes in as 2nd-half sub in Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly acquired midfield star Declan Rice came on as a second-half substitute and helped Arsenal finish off a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all scored — and those weren’t the only highlights for the many red-clad Arsenal supporters in the crowd at Audi Field. Rice moved from West Ham to Arsenal for a British-record transfer fee last weekend. The crowd roared when he came in just over an hour into the match, and cheered again when he possessed the ball.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.