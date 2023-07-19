Declan Rice comes in as 2nd-half sub in Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars
By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly acquired midfield star Declan Rice came on as a second-half substitute and helped Arsenal finish off a 5-0 victory over the MLS All-Stars. Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all scored — and those weren’t the only highlights for the many red-clad Arsenal supporters in the crowd at Audi Field. Rice moved from West Ham to Arsenal for a British-record transfer fee last weekend. The crowd roared when he came in just over an hour into the match, and cheered again when he possessed the ball.