Diamondbacks’ rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies has been placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation. Davies, who gave up nine runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves, was sent back to Arizona for evaluation. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he learned after Tuesday night’s game that Davies “was feeling discomfort” in his lower back. Davies has been scheduled for an MRI on Thursday. Davies’ injury leaves Arizona’s rotation with only three healthy starters. Even so, the Diamondbacks recalled a reliever, left-hander Joe Mantiply, to fill the roster spot.

