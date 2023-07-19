Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Detroit Tigers to 3-2 win over Kansas City Royals
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits over seven dominant innings, and Miguel Cabrera drove in the go-ahead run, as the Detroit Tigers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. Jason Foley worked the eighth before Alex Lange finished up the ninth for his 16th save. He left runners on the corners by striking out Kyle Isbel. Ryan Yarbrough took the loss for Kansas City. He pitched well before leaving with two outs in the sixth inning with a cramp in his hamstring. Yarbrough allowed three runs on six hits and a walk.