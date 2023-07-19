Eduardo Rodriguez pitches Detroit Tigers to 3-2 win over Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two runs and four hits over seven dominant innings, and Miguel Cabrera drove in the go-ahead run, as the Detroit Tigers held on for a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night. Jason Foley worked the eighth before Alex Lange finished up the ninth for his 16th save. He left runners on the corners by striking out Kyle Isbel. Ryan Yarbrough took the loss for Kansas City. He pitched well before leaving with two outs in the sixth inning with a cramp in his hamstring. Yarbrough allowed three runs on six hits and a walk.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.