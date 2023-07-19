England seamer Stuart Broad takes 600th test wicket to join elite club

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England seamer Stuart Broad has joined an elite club of test bowlers by claiming his 600th test wicket. Broad started the fourth Ashes test on 598 wickets and moved one closer by claiming Australia opener Usman Khawaja lbw for three in the fifth over of the morning session on Wednesday. Shortly after tea Broad had Travis Head caught by Joe Root to join only four other bowlers in the history of test cricket to reach the 600 landmark. Broad’s England teammate James Anderson is third in the list with 688 wickets. Australia was 189-5 after Head’s dismissal.

