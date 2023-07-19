Australia 299-8 at stumps in 4th Ashes test against England as Broad claims 600th wicket

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Stuart Broad claimed his 600th test wicket for England and under-fire wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow took three catches as Australia reached 299-8 at stumps on the first day of the fourth Ashes test. It already looks like another close contest in a fascinating series which Australia leads 2-1. Broad joined test cricket’s exclusive club as he and Chris Woakes kept England’s hopes of a rousing Ashes comeback alive at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old Broad dismissed Usman Khawaja early on and returned after tea to bounce out Travis Head for 48 as his landmark victim. Woakes bowled superbly all day to claim 4-52 in 19 overs, with Australia finishing one run shy of 300 after being sent in by Ben Stokes.

