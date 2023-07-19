Fever beat Mystics 82-76 to snap an 8-game losing streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell had 18 points, five assists and four steals, Emma Cannon added 13 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Washington Mystics 82-76 to snap an eight-game losing streak. Indiana used a 15-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Amanda Zahui B., to go ahead 63-53 with 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Fever also scored seven unanswered points to make it 70-59 with 4:10 left. Washington made back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds to get within 78-74, but Erica Wheeler sealed it by making two free throws with 7.5 seconds left. Aliyah Boston had 11 points and eight rebounds and Victoria Vivians also scored 11 points for Indiana (6-15). Wheeler finished with 10 points, going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

