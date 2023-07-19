Hojgaard brothers are the first twins to compete at a British Open. They hope the Ryder Cup is next

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are the first set of twins to play at the British Open. They are 22-year-old Danes. Ask Nicolai and he says he has a slightly thinner face than his brother and he has shorter hair at the moment. There’s barely anything else to distinguish them and their trajectory in golf isn’t dissimilar either. They both turned professional in 2019 and were soon winners on the European tour. They even won on consecutive weeks in August-September 2021. Now they are sharing the same stage in the major championships and hope to do so at Ryder Cups in the future.

