IndyCar introduces stronger retaining nut to keep wheels attached during wrecks

IndyCar will implement a new, stronger piece of hardware designed to keep rear wheels attached to the car during a wreck. The change comes after a tire flew off Kyle Kirkwood’s car and narrowly missed a packed grandstand during the Indianapolis 500. The series said Wednesday that chassis manufacturer Dallara had designed a retaining nut more than 60% stronger than the previous design. The updated retaining nut will be mandatory beginning with this weekend’s races at Iowa Speedway.

