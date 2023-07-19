Inter upsets fans by signing former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has completed the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Serie A rival Juventus on a free transfer. Cuadrado has signed a one-year deal. There were protests from some Inter fans as Cuadrado has been involved in a number of incidents in matches between Juventus and Inter. The winger was sent off in the Italian Cup semifinal game in April and was later banned for three matches. Cuadrado won 11 trophies in eight years at Juventus. He has made 115 appearances for Colombia.

