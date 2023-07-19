Ja Morant’s friend arrested over 2022 fight at All-Star’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been arrested on a misdemeanor warrant over a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player’s home last year. Davonte Pack was booked Wednesday into the Shelby County Jail for assault with bodily harm stemming from the July 2022 altercation in which a teenager says in a lawsuit that the All-Star guard and Pack punched him. The warrant was issued July 10. That was the same day Morant’s lawyers argued the teen’s lawsuit against Morant should be dismissed because the guard acted in self-defense. Pack is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday.

