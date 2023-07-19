Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they find no trade partner, AP sources say

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation said the New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don’t find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick. Mims requested a trade last summer when he grew unhappy about his reduced role in the Jets’ offense. The 25-year-old Mims will now get a fresh start elsewhere, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team didn’t announce its intentions. The New York Post first reported the Jets’ plan to trade or release Mims, who was excused from joining the team.

