Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq

SYDNEY (AP) — Jordan Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool played Karlsruher in a pre-season friendly as the England midfielder closes in on a possible move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. The move would see Henderson link up with Liverpool great Steven Gerrard. Gerrard has just been hired as manager of the Saudi Pro League team. The potential signing of the 33-year-old Henderson is further evidence of the lure of Saudi soccer as the oil-rich kingdom targets leading players from Europe’s top leagues.

