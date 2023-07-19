Linebacker Alex Highsmith signs contract to stay with the Steelers through 2027

Skip to Content
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next five seasons. The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, a week before the team reported to training camp. The 25-year-old Highsmith was in the final year of his rookie contract and this will extend it through 2027. A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Highsmith has played in 49 career games, starting 38. He has 179 tackles, 110 of them solo stops. He led the team with a career-high 14 1/2 sacks last season.

